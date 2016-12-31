Cavs’ Irving sits out Hornets game with hamstring injury

CHARLOTTE, NC – Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving sat out the Cavaliers’ game Saturday night at Charlotte because of a right hamstring injury.

Kyrie Irving will miss tonight's game, still nursing a sore hamstring. Jordan McRae will start in his place. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) December 31, 2016

Coach Tyronn Lue called Irving’s injury “tightness” after the Cavaliers referred to it as a cramp following Thursday night’s game against Boston. Lue also reiterated that the injury was to Irving’s hamstring and not his knee.

“When him, LeBron (James) collided, I guess he got kneed in his knee,” Lue said. “I guess it caused some tightness in his hamstring. We’re just going to be cautious. No need to try to go out and be a hero tonight.”

Jordan McRae was set to start in Irving’s place. The Cavaliers were without shooting guard Mike Dunleavy because of a right ankle injury.

Irving left with the injury Thursday night during the Cavs victory over the Boston Celtics. At the time, the injury did not appear to be serious.

Cleveland has the best record in the Eastern Conference at 24-7, which includes an 11-2 record in their last 13 games. Charlotte enters Saturday’s contest having won five of their last six games. They have lost twice to the Cavs