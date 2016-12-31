2016 will last one second longer than you thought it would

Didn’t care so much for 2016? The bad news is, this year is not going to end when you thought it was.

The good news is, it will only last a second longer than normal.

Apparently though, 2016 is a nightmare that refuses to end as it will be precisely one second longer than most years.

According to Jay Reynolds, a research astronomer at Cleveland State University, here’s why this year will be one second longer: The Earth’s rotation is essentially slowing down, and the atomic clocks used today are so very accurate, that every so often, a second needs to be added. The “leap second” means that New Year’s Eve 2016 will be 86,401 seconds as opposed to the 86,400 in a normal day.

Reynolds says this has been happening since 1972. Since then, 26 leap seconds have been added!