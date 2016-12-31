2016: a big year with a great ending for Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--Whether you are remembering the CAVS Championship or an event like the Republican National Convention, it is safe to say 2016 has been a big year for Cleveland. Many people are spending the last day of the year right here in town.

Cleveland has been consistently busy Saturday, excitement is building for the new year. Cleveland is a great place to call home, especially in 2016.

"Cleveland's cleaning up a lot, it's starting to look nice down here, and enjoyable for families to come," said Mark St. Clair, who took his family to Public Square.

The new Public Square has been a hot spot throughout the holiday season with holiday light displays and ice skating.

"It's so beautiful and they've got the ice skating rink this year for the kids and they can play," said Ebone Gaddis, of Cleveland.

Clevelanders tell Fox 8 it is refreshing the people are choosing to spend their last minutes of 2016 in Cleveland. Downtown celebrations are everywhere, including at the Jack Casino and East Fourth restaurants.

Perhaps we can thank the hype of the Republican National Convention showcasing the quality of the city and its people this year. But let's not forget our Cleveland sports teams.

"The big win for the Cavs and we wanted to give everyone a chance to communicate and enjoy," LaTanya Farmer said.

"It was like a weight lifted off of our shoulders we finally got a championship, it started with the Monsters, then the Cavs, then we thought we were going to get it with the Indians... almost but not quite," St. Clair said.

Nonetheless adjectives like magnetic and energetic have been used to describe Cleveland. The year 2016 is proof that the city has come out a winner.

So what can we help for in 2017?

"I'd like to see the Browns go .500 I'd like to see the Indians take it, the CAVS take it," St. Clair said.