Weak weather system brings snow on Saturday

Lake Michigan and Lake Erie both aided in creating lake effect snow earlier this morning. Now classic Lake Erie lake effect is taking over. Snowfall will be primarily in the heart of the snowbelt through mid afternoon then slowly tapering off. Here is the snowfall forecast through late Friday. Use the interactive radar to track the current snowfall trends.

Saturday starts out quietly, however snow is expected to assemble with a weak weather system Saturday night. By New Years Day, skies dry out and partly sunny skies should ensue with highs in the lower 40s.

Monday will likely see rain showers and temperatures flirting with 50° and possibly higher on Tuesday, before dropping again by mid week as rain transitions to snow. Highs will limp to around freezing. The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January. Look at how the colder air shifts to the central US and expanded compared to late December.

We sometimes link super-cold air with snowfall. Often times, snowfall occurs without abundant cold. In fact, more times than not at least 3″ of snow fall when temperatures are above 30 degrees!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017!