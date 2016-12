MENTOR, Ohio– Police in Mentor are trying to identify two people they say stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from Best Buy.

The pair shoplifted $2,300 worth of game systems at the store on Plaza Boulevard on Dec. 16, according to the police report. The suspects also got into a scuffle with security.

Police said they got away in a gold Dodge Caravan with license plate GUR 9515.

Anyone with information should call Officer Myers at 440-205-3293.