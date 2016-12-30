× Two pizza delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in North Canton

NORTH CANTON, Ohio– Two pizza delivery drivers were robbed within hours of each other in North Canton Thursday night.

The first happened just after 8 p.m. on School Avenue Northeast. North Canton police said the Donato’s driver handed over his phone, wallet and cash to a man with a gun.

The suspect ordered the driver to get back in his car. When the victim got back to the pizza shop, he called 911.

About two hours later, a Papa John’s driver was held up on Church Street Southwest. This time two men approached the victim after he delivered a pizza to a resident.

The armed men got away with an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot. Officers searched the area with a K-9 unit, but didn’t find them. Police said they believe the suspects had a car in the area to help with their escape.

Neither driver was injured.

Anyone with information should call the North Canton Police Department at 330-499-5911.