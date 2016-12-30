Several people stuck on Knott’s Berry Farm ride in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUENA PARK, California -- Several people are trapped on a ride at Knott's Berry Farm in California.

According to the amusement park, which is located in Buena Vista, the Sky Cabin stopped at about 100 feet in the air Friday afternoon.

Knott's Berry Farm says the Sky Cabin is a fully enclosed revolving observation ride.

The maintenance team tried several times to bring down the attraction, but those attempts were not successful, so they are now evacuating the 17 guests.

No injuries have been reported.

Update 6:15pm - The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. We'll provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/0hTUhTKlYV — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 31, 2016