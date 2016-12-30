Report: Pilot of missing plane identified as Columbus-area businessman, family also on board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The pilot of the plane that went missing over Lake Erie has been identified by his father, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

John W. Fleming tells the Dispatch that his son, John T. Fleming, 46, of Dublin, was flying the plane when it disappeared Thursday night.

John T. Fleming is the CEO of Superior Beverage Group in Columbus. His wife, Suzanne, 46, and their two sons, John Robert, 15, and Andrew Thomas, 14, were also on board the plane along with a neighbor and a neighbor's daughter, the Dispatch reports.

John W. Fleming told the Dispatch his son was "an experienced pilot." The group had gone to the Cleveland Cavaliers game Thursday and were heading back to The Ohio State University Airport.

The plane, a Cessna Citation 525, took off from Burke Lakefront Airport at around 10:37 p.m. Thursday. Airport officials lost communication with the plane at about 11 p.m.

The cause of the disappearance is unknown, according to the Ninth Coast Guard District.

Mike Mullen with the Coast Guard said this is still considered a rescue.

“It comes down to a will to survive,” Mullen told reports about the likelihood there are survivors.

An aircrew from the Coast Guard Air Station Detroit is searching via helicopter, and the Royal Canadian Air Force is also assisting. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay is also here from Detroit to aid in the search.

Crews are searching a 16 by 8 nautical mile area. They have not found any debris and only detected a faint hint from an emergency transmitter.

Continuing coverage here.