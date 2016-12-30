Police searching for giant horse statue stolen from Sullivan yard

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A giant horse statue has been reported stolen from a home in Sullivan.

It happened sometime Tuesday morning and was taken from a property in the 200 block of state Route 58.

According to police reports, that statue was last seen between 4 and 5 p.m. in a pickup truck in the center of town in Strongsville on state Route 82.

The person who last saw the horse didn’t realize it was stolen until he got home and saw a post on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office at 419-289-3911.