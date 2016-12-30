New Year’s Eve forecast: Quiet start to Saturday; wintry mix, rain moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Saturday will have a quiet start; however, snow is expected to assemble with a weak weather system Saturday night.

A fast-moving clipper will pull a cold front through. A wintry mix to rain will develop mainly after noon and then end by late evening from west to east.

By New Year's Day, skies dry out and there should be partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 40s.

Monday will likely see rain showers and temperatures flirting with 50° and possibly higher on Tuesday, before dropping again by mid week as rain transitions to snow.

Highs will limp to around freezing. The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January. Look at how the colder air shifts to the central US and expanded compared to late December.

We sometimes link super-cold air with snowfall. Often times, snowfall occurs without abundant cold. In fact, more times than not at least 3″ of snow fall when temperatures are above 30 degrees!

Here's the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017!