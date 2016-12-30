Live video: Mayor discusses federal letter asking for Public Square funds back

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a news conference Friday afternoon following a letter from the Federal Transit Administration.

The FTA sent a letter to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority on Dec. 20, saying it owes $12 million.

In 2004, the FTA awarded RTA more than $142 million for the Euclid Corridor project. But by permanently closing Public Square to bus traffic, the city violated the terms of the grant.

“FTA does not believe the city will change its position on the closure of Public Square and allow GCRTA to resume full operations as it is legally obligated to do under the FFGA,” the letter said.

According to the FTA, the transit authority has 30 days to repay the debt.