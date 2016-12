CLEVELAND– The Great Lakes Science Center is celebrating New Year’s Eve one day early.

The New Year’s Eve Eve features a balloon drop at 2:17 p.m. Friday. The science center will drop the 20,17 balloons from the 80-foot atrium.

It’s all part of its family-friendly Winter Week with hands-on activities for kids, like fruitcake explosions and liquid nitrogen demonstrations.

More stories on the Great Lakes Science Center here