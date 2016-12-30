Five shot at Spruce Hill Cottages in Richland County

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting of five people.

The shooting at the Spruce Hill Cottages, located on Possum Run Road in Washington Township, happened shortly after midnight Friday.

Deputies found three shooting victims on scene, and learned two additional victims arrived at the Ohio Health Mansfield Emergency Department by private vehicle.

The conditions of the victims have not yet been released.

No arrests have been made.