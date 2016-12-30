Firefighters rescue 90-year-old woman from house fire in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland fire officials say well-trained crews are to thank for saving a woman's life Friday night.

Firefighters were nearby when they got a call that a home on E 92nd St. in Cleveland was on fire.

When they arrived, neighbors were on the porch trying to get into the house. Firefighters broke out the porch window on the first floor and found a 90-year-old woman inside. They got her out of the home.

The fire department says the woman was talking and coherent. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home; the cause of the fire is under investigation.