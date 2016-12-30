Coast Guard to suspend search for missing plane, hand over to Cleveland for search and recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Coast Guard will suspend its active search of a missing plane in Lake Erie if there are no new developments before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The search and rescue will be handed over to the City of Cleveland for search and recovery.

The U.S. Coast Guard will become involved again if there is some new information that would require them to do so.

More information is expected to be released at a press conference at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The chief executive of a beverage distribution company was piloting the plane that disappeared over Lake Erie Thursday night.

Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland lost communication with the Cessna Citation 525 at about 11 p.m., shortly after take off. On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard, using helicopters and the cutter Bristol Bay, expanded its search from Bay Village to Mentor-on-the-Lake.

Superior Beverage CEO John T. Fleming was on board with his wife, two teen sons, a neighbor and the neighbor's daughter.

The search has covered more than 128 square miles of Lake Erie.

"The decision to suspend a search is never easy," said Capt. Michael Mullen, chief of response for the Coast Guard 9th District. "I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who lost loved ones during this tragedy."

According to the Coast Guard, the search spanned more than 20 hours and included Coast Guard crews aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, an HC-130 aircraft and the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay, as well as an aircrew aboard a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130 from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, Ontario.

The Coast Guard explained that it suspends a search and rescue case with extreme care and deliberation. "After a search area is located and saturated with a maximum number of assets, resources and crew effort, and persons in distress are still not located, a decision is made to suspend a search for survivors," a press release stated.

