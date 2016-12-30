Coast Guard searching for missing plane that took off from Burke Lakefront Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Coast Guard told FOX 8 News it is searching Lake Erie for a missing plane.
The aircraft, a Cessna Citation 525, was traveling from Burke Lakefront Airport.
According to the FAA, the plane took off at 10:50 p.m. and was on its way to The Ohio State University; the small plane is not visible on FAA radar.
Cleveland Fire was also called to assist in the search.
Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com. We will update this story as soon as new information becomes available.
41.511619 -81.689798