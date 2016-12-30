× Coast Guard searching for missing plane that took off from Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Coast Guard told FOX 8 News it is searching Lake Erie for a missing plane.

The aircraft, a Cessna Citation 525, was traveling from Burke Lakefront Airport.

According to the FAA, the plane took off at 10:50 p.m. and was on its way to The Ohio State University; the small plane is not visible on FAA radar.

Cleveland Fire was also called to assist in the search.

