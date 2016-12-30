× Cleveland Police Mounted Unit to appear in Trump’s inaugural parade

CLEVELAND– The state of Ohio will be represented when President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn in next month.

The Cleveland Division of Police Mounted Unit will join law enforcement officers and marching bands from across the country for the inaugural parade, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced on Friday. More than 8,000 people will participate in the event.

“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Sara Armstrong in a news release. “As participants follow in the footsteps of our new president and vice president down Pennsylvania Avenue, they will be adding their names to the long list of Americans who have honored our country by marching in the inaugural parade.”

Other participants include the Coastal Florida Police and Fire Pipes and Drums; the Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team; the Merced County Sheriff’s Posse; and the University of Tennessee Marching Band.

Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will take the oath of office on Jan. 20.