Beautiful bond: Garbage men bring joy to little girl with cancer

BLUE EARTH, Minnesota — It’s a beautiful thing to see: Every week, a 3-year-old girl and her sisters in Blue Earth, Minnesota, anxiously await the arrival of two garbage men — who have become their friends.

The girls’ mother says it all started with a wave and a smile. Brandon Olsen and Taylor Fritz told CBS Minnesota that the moment makes their day.

At Halloween, the men gave the girls some treats, so the sisters drew them pictures.

The children’s mother decided to write them a note, that said, “We may miss you some Thursdays upcoming; our 3-year-old girl was diagnosed with cancer and has chemo on Thursdays.”

CBS Minnesota reports that Rose Evenson was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer and it has spread to other parts of her body.

The note affected the men deeply. They always keep it with them to remind them what’s important in life.

Olsen and Fritz brought Christmas gifts to the girls, and then something else wonderful happened. The men’s employer were so happy to hear about the special bond, they gave the family a gift of free garbage service.

Read more, here.