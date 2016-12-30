3 adults, 3 children were on board missing plane that took off from Burke Lakefront Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Officials confirm there were three adults and three children on board a plane that went missing after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday night.

Airport officials also say it's believed the group had just attended the Cavaliers game before taking off at around 10:50 p.m.

The plane was on its way to The Ohio State University Airport. It disappeared from radar screens just after takeoff.

The cause of the disappearance is unknown, according to the Ninth Coast Guard District.

According to Coast Guard officials, the plane is a Cessna Citation 525. It was last seen two miles off shore.

An aircrew from the Coast Guard Air Station Detroit is searching via helicopter, and an aircrew from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton in Ontario is also assisting.

Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay is also here from Detroit to aid in the search.

Bristol Bay arrives from Detroit to help in missing plane search. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/HDjEAZBnni — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) December 30, 2016

Coast Guard helicopter done refueling and is back over lake searching. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/KBlkTK8bYJ — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) December 30, 2016

