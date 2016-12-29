× Woman dies weeks after being hit by RTA bus in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND– A woman hit by an RTA bus downtown died on Thursday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death of Joan Keundig. She was 69.

She spent weeks in the hospital with head injuries after getting hit by a bus. It happened just off Public Square on Dec. 7. Investigators said the woman was in a crosswalk when she got hit.

No charges have been filed against the driver. It is still under investigation.