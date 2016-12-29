Woman arrested after falling asleep in Taco Bell drive-thru

AVON LAKE, Ohio — A woman was arrested after allegedly falling asleep in her car while waiting in line at a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Police reports state it happened at about 3:40 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Police were called to Taco Bell, 510 Avon Belden Road, to check on a car that had been stopped in the drive thru line for a long period of time.

When police arrived, they found Amanda Gonzalez, 32, sleeping in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle.

As a result of the stop, she was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.