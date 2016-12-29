Woman, 5-year-old who disappeared on Christmas Eve found alive in woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A woman and her young great-granddaughter who have been missing since Christmas Eve have been found safe.

WTVR reports Barbara Briley, 71, and La'Myra Briley, 5, were last seen Saturday at a gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia.

They'd been driving from New Jersey to North Carolina at the time.

Briley's family last spoke with her around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve after she stopped at the gas station. The two should have arrived at their destination around 11 p.m. that night.

A property owner in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, discovered them around 5 p.m. Wednesday and called police. The two were in a dark, secluded area on a dirt path miles away from the interstate.

Barbara Briley was found sitting unconscious near a tree and is in the hospital in serious condition. Her great-granddaughter was unharmed.

Police believe Barbara Briley had turned off a main road and onto the dirt road, which she followed about three-tenths of a mile before pulling off into the woods.

At one point, she drove over a small tree and then got stuck.

The two appeared to have been stuck there for several days.

They were sustained by their snacks.

"Where they were found by the vehicle, they were some juice boxes, some apples, and some other items," Virginia State Police Sgt. Steve Vick told WTVR. "It appears they have been eating and drinking several things during that time period."

