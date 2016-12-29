× Who is doing this? Car windows being shot out in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police in Elyria are trying to find out who is responsible for a vandalism spree.

Investigators told FOX 8, they have received 17 reports of car windows being shot out by pellet or BB guns. This happened from November 26 through Christmas.

In each case, the cars were parked on the street and the damage happened overnight.

Police believe the vandals are shooting while driving by. Anyone with information is asked to call the Elyria Police Department.