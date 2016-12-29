Weather Outlook: Lake effect snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lake effect snow will kick in late tonight and early Friday.

A Lake Effect Snow Watch kicks in Thursday evening for Geauga and southern Ashtabula counties until Friday night.

Accumulations out east could reach up to 6-9+ inches if everything stays on target and winds align, as they are expected to do.

Saturday starts out quietly, however snow is expected to assemble with a weak weather system Saturday night. By New Years Day, skies dry out and partly sunny skies should ensue with highs in the lower 40s.

Monday will likely see rain showers and temperatures flirting with 50°, before dropping again by mid week as rain transitions to snow. Highs will limp to around freezing.

The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January. Look at how the colder air shifts to the central US and expanded compared to late December.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017!