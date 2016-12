Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thieves tried to use a U-Haul in an attempted smash and grab overnight Thursday.

It happened at a convenience store at St. Clair Avenue and East 127th Street around 1 a.m.

The suspects used a U-Haul to smash into the building, but the vehicle was almost taller than the structure so it didn't go in very far.

They didn't get away with the ATM.

Police say the suspects were seen getting away in a gray SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.