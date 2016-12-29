Sentences tossed: More cases investigated by convicted East Cleveland officers thrown out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge has overturned four more convictions of people whose cases were investigated by three corrupt East Cleveland police officers.

Judge John Russo Thursday vacated the convictions and sentences of Jeffrey Brown, 36, Khalid Dervic, 50, Richard Hodges, 41, and Theotis Miller, 39, on drug-related charges.

The total number of overturned convictions in cases handled by the officers now stands at seven.

Sergeant Torris Moore and Detectives Eric Jones and Antonio Malone were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to federal corruption-related charges.

Federal investigators found the officers routinely lied to get search warrants and pocketed thousands of dollars in cash seized during raids.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office Conviction Integrity Unit reviewed all cases handled by the convicted officers, according to Prosecutor Timothy McGinty.

“We don’t trust their integrity and couldn’t be dependent on them,” McGinty said. “Justice obtained through unfair means is not justice.”

The prosecutor’s office is seeking to have an additional 36 convictions related to cases handled by the officers overturned.

