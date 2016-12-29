Police rescue man in wheelchair from burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Police were first on the scene of a house fire in North Olmsted Thursday morning and helped a man in a wheelchair and the rest of the family get out of a burning home, according to the North Olmsted police and fire departments.

A person driving by the home first spotted the flames and honked his horn to alert the family.

According to first responders, the family had trouble getting the man out of the house since wheelchair access was located in the front where the flames were.

Police officers helped everyone inside the home get out safely.

Fire departments from surrounding communities were called in to help. It took the North Olmsted Fire Department about an hour to get the fire under control.

No information has been released yet on a possible cause of the fire.