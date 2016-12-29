× Police looking for missing 90-year-old Lakewood woman

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– Authorities are looking for a missing 90-year-old woman.

They say Blanca Corona left her home on Hall Ave. in Lakewood at around 1 p.m. today and has not returned.

Corona only speaks Spanish. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says she has dementia and Alzheimer’s.

She is 4’9″, weighs 106 lbs. and has grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey pajamas, black shoes and no coat.

Please call 911 or Lakewood police at 216-521-6773 if you see her.