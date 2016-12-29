× Ohio community looks for justice after neighbor accused of killing family dog, hiding it

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A community in Ottawa County, Ohio, is seeking justice after a family’s dog was shot and killed.

Police said the dog named Savage was shot after the animal wandered off to a neighbor’s home. The man told police he shot the dog because he believed it was aggressive.

WTOL reports that the man told police he shot the animal twice and placed it in a 55-gallon drum. When asked why he hid the dog, the neighbor reportedly said he didn’t want to make enemies.

“We sat in the garage with him for I can’t tell you how long, just petting him,” said Leslie Daniel, Savage’s owner. She told WTOL, even when strangers would come to the home, the pup would never act aggressively.

It’s not yet known if the neighbor will face any charges. A Facebook group called “Justice for Savage” was created to seek answers.

Police say they are looking into the shooting. “We ask the community — we know this is a very sensitive situation; bear with us. We are working on it; we are working with the prosecutor,” Chief of Police for Carroll Township Jody Hatfield told WTOL.