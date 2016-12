LYNDHURST, Ohio– Police in Lyndhurst are investigating after a sub shop was robbed over the weekend.

It happened at Sharpy’s Subs on Mayfield Road just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 24. Police said the suspect was armed with a gun and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on this aggravated robbery should call the Lyndhurst Police Department at 440-473-5116.