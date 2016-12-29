L.A. councilman proposes ban to prevent adults with no kids from being in play areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- A member of the Los Angeles City Council has proposed a ban that would prevent adults who aren't with children from being in city playgrounds.

KTLA reports that Mitch O'Farrell proposed the ban after city residents complained about drug activity in parks. He said with the ban, signs would be posted around the playground areas, and adults who were not with children could be ticketed.

He said in a statement to KTLA that:

“As city leaders, we owe this to families to create safe spaces for their children at city play areas. Our park facilities should be a safe haven, and we must do our part to provide proper shelter for our kids.”

KTLA reports that there is already a state law in California that makes it a criminal offense to loiter at a playground or school "with an unlawful purpose."

The proposal has many channels to pass through before any type of approval.

