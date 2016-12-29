× Dog from Cleveland APL featured in McDonald’s commercial

CLEVELAND– A rescue dog from Cleveland is making her television debut.

A recent commercial for McDonald’s of Northeast Ohio will feature Molly, a 6-year-old black lab and Russian wolfhound mix.

Steve Romanenghi adopted the pooch from the Cleveland Animal Protective League five years ago.

“Molly has been a great addition to our family. We have also adopted two cats from the Cleveland APL. We are big fans of what the Cleveland APL does,” Romanenghi said.

In the commercial, Molly rests her head on Romanenghi’s forearm. He said she liked being on set because she received lots of attention and treats.

“We love hearing our alumni’s happy tales and are excited to hear when our animals go on to do amazing things, like acting,” said Sharon Harvey, President and CEO of the Cleveland APL in a news release on Thursday. “We hope that by seeing Molly, people will realize that animals adopted from shelters are talented, intelligent animals and will consider shelters when looking to add a new member to their families.”

The Cleveland APL is located on Willey Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood. Each year, it helps more than 14,000 homeless animals using mostly donations.