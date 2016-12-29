Do you know him? FBI looking for suspect accused of robbing U.S. Bank in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking for the man accused of robbing U.S. Bank on Brookpark Road in Cleveland on Thursday.

At 2:07 p.m., they say a man went up to the teller counter and handed the teller a note. No weapon was seen.

After receiving money — the amount was not revealed — the man ran off, heading eastbound.

The suspect was described as 5’10” with a thin build and about 35 years old. As you can see in the photos, he was wearing a black hat and black gloves.

If you have any information about this bank robbery, you’re asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5000 or the Cleveland FBI office at 216-522-1400.