Cleveland Browns: Quarterback RG3 cleared to return to play

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Quarterback Robert Griffin III has been cleared to play in Sunday’s season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to a tweet from the Cleveland Browns, Griffin saw an independent neurologist Thursday morning and has been cleared to return to play.

QB Robert Griffin III saw an independent neurologist this morning and has been cleared to return to play.#CLEvsPIT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2016

The Browns haven’t said if Griffin will start Sunday.

He was injured in the fourth quarter in last week’s win over San Diego and replaced by rookie Cody Kessler, who finished off Cleveland’s first victory in 2016.

Griffin was sacked seven times.

Griffin signed a two-year, $15 million free agent contract in March and the Browns wanted to use the final four games to decide whether he can be their future starter.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here