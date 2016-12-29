× Carrie Fisher’s beloved dog Gary will have new home with actress’ daughter

LOS ANGELES — One of the beloved family members Carrie Fisher left behind when she passed away on Tuesday was her sweet pup, Gary.

The French bulldog, who could be seen with the “Star Wars” actress nearly everywhere she went with his little tongue hanging out of his mouth, has a new loving home.

According to several media outlets, Gary will live with Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd. Gary is reportedly very close to Lourd’s own French bulldog, Tina.

TMZ reported that Billie is the person Carrie wanted to watch over her beloved pup if something ever happened to her.

Fisher reportedly got Gary as a therapy dog. The actress was very open after living with bipolar disorder, and was a mental health advocate.

The 60-year-old icon died four days after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

