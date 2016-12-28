Zsa Zsa Gabor’s adopted son passes away after crash on day she died

The adopted son of Zsa Zsa Gabor has died following a motorcycle accident that happened on the day she died.

TMZ reports that Oliver Prinz von Anhalt died on Christmas.

Gabor’s husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, tells TMZ that his son was involved in a motorcycle accident on Mulholland Drive in California on Dec. 18. Frederic said he didn’t know his son was involved in the crash until he was contacted by the coroner on Monday. He said he thought Oliver was in Germany.

Oliver’s brother, Marcus Prinz von Anhalt, posted several tributes to Instagram following his death:

Gabor, 99, who suffered numerous medical issues after breaking her right hip in July 2010, died on Dec. 18 of a heart attack at her home.

