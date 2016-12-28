‘You don’t deserve to have a son’: Mother kills herself, baby after posting suicide note on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Authorities in Pennsylvania believe a woman posted a suicide note on Facebook, telling her husband "you don't deserve to have a son," shortly before suffocating her 1-year-old and fatally shooting herself.

State police said they found the bodies of 40-year-old Sheri Shermeyer and her son inside their home Monday afternoon after being alerted by a friend who saw the Facebook post.

A portion of the post says:

"I'm confused, just torn down, hardly ever go out in public anymore, don't socialize with people, I've become a hermit. I feel that the ONLY thing I have to live for is this little guy asleep in my arms right now, John. He is the only reason why I haven't blown my head off right now. And even now, all I can think about is leaving this world. Putting a gun in my mouth and leaving. Which is what is going to happen."

It continues:

"You will never see your son again. You don't deserve to have a son, to have a legacy. Why should you have your name carried on? You are a nasty man...you can have the single life back."

The York County coroner says it's believed Shermeyer composed the note about two hours before police found the bodies in Glen Rock, about 80 miles west of Philadelphia.

In it she talks about her deep love for her son but also that "all she can think about is leaving this world."

Police called the deaths an apparent murder-suicide pending autopsies Wednesday.