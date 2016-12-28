‘We’re going to Cleveland!’ Young Cavs from Iowa go crazy for Christmas gift

CLEVELAND– As the NBA Finals MVP, Sports Illustrated’s sportsman of the year and the AP male athlete of the year, LeBron James has fans all over the world.

That includes Des Moines, Iowa.

Two young Cavaliers fans received their dream Christmas present: tickets to see the reigning NBA Champions play in Cleveland. Their mother captured their reaction on video and it’s priceless.

“At Cleveland? It’s in Cleveland! We’re going to Cleveland!” one brother yells.

“We’re going to the Q!” the other screams while they jump up and down.

Kim Wehde said the family subscribes to the NBA League Pass so they can watch all the Cavs games.

“The 11-year-old is a huge LeBron fan so that’s how it all started. But then they both just became obsessed with the Cavaliers team,” Wehde told FOX 8 News. “They’ve never been to the Q before and, as you saw, are very excited.”

@cavs these 2 brothers are very excited to travel 10 hours for their 1st visit to The Q Thursday. We can't wait! @KyrieIrving @KingJames pic.twitter.com/ZgvMzmF6Wx — Kim Wehde (@kaw323) December 27, 2016

@cavs "we're going to the Q" so glad I have this memory captured. So fun. @KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/QUzWZPkWTe — Kim Wehde (@kaw323) December 27, 2016

The Cavs play the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here