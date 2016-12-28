Weather Outlook: Slushy coating up to a few inches Thursday

Posted 11:17 pm, December 28, 2016

A weather system is putting an end to our clear skies tonight. Clouds will lower and thicken and then snow will assemble on its northern flank, rain to the south. A slushy coating up to an inch, two or three is possible by rush hour Thursday morning.

Lake effect late Thursday and early Friday is a pretty good bet. Lake snow WATCH kicks in Thursday evening for Geauga and southern Ashtabula counties until Friday night. Accumulations out east could reach up to 6″+ if everything stays on target and winds align as they are expected to do.

The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January. Look at how the colder air shifts to the central US and expanded compared to late December.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017!