Weather Outlook: Mild temps, snow around the corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will be mild today -- but snow is on the way.

Clipper snow is likely early Thursday with light snow. Lake effect late Thursday and early Friday is a pretty good bet. Accumulations out east could reach up to 4″ if everything stays on target. That’s a very early estimate, always subject to change this far out.

The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January. Look at how the colder air shifts to the central US and expanded compared to late December.

As of this past Friday, December averaged colder than normal, but with the brief warming heading into the last week of 2016, the December average may end up just inside the “normal” range of +/- 2°F:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017!