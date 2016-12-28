RTA officer hit by car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority police officer was hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon, an RTA spokesperson confirmed to Fox 8 News.

It happened at the Tower City Station just before 4 p.m.

Two RTA officers were releasing a juvenile female to the custody of her mother after she was questioned for possible fare evasion near West Prospect Avenue and West 3rd Street.

That’s when, according to the spokesperson, the juvenile’s mother became uncooperative and sped off with her daughter. In the process, one of the officers was struck by the car.

Further details, including the officer’s condition, were not immediately released.

