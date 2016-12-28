Recent carjacking prompts warning: ‘Give the car and run away’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Almost daily, police across the region are getting calls about carjackings.

And in the past 24 hours, Cleveland police responded to two carjackings.

The first happened Tuesday evening around 6:30 and the second Wednesday afternoon around 2.

A woman, whose car was stolen Tuesday evening, told Fox 8 she was in a parking lot in Steelyard Commons when a man approached her with a gun.

“I told him I didn’t have any money,” the woman said. “He said, 'give me your keys.'”

The 21-year-old woman handed over the keys to the vehicle that her mother bought for her and her twin sister on their 16th birthday.

“It happened so fast,” the victim said.

Officials with the Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers say the victim acted correctly.

“Cars, purses, all that can be replaced,” said Richard McIntosh, a retired Cleveland police captain, who is now with CrimeStoppers. “Give the car and run ... get away.”

Anyone with information on the recent carjackings is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

**For more information on how to protect yourself during a carjacking, click here**