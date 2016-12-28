Police searching for leads in severe beating of 95-year-old woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREWSTER, Ohio -- A 95-year old woman was found severely beaten inside her home Tuesday evening. Police believe she was the victim of a robbery and may have been lying injured for an entire day.

Brewster police say when the victim's son first discovered his mother, he thought she had fallen down the stairs, but investigators say when they took a closer look, it appeared she had been beaten and robbed," said Brewster police chief Keith Creter.

People who live on Tuscarawas Street, NW in the quiet Stark County town of Brewster say violent crime is rare. Police say around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 95-year old Mary Eick was discovered barely conscious on her basement floor with severe head and chest injuries.

"Family members had not seen Mary since 5:00 on Monday evening when she was dropped off from a family event, dropped off back at home. We believe she was laying down there for approximately 24 hours," said the police chief.

Brewster police say Mary lives alone and her son had come over to take out the garbage, but she didn't answer the door. He contacted a friend, who is also a firefighter, for help.

"Went home, tried to call and then come back. Called a family friend of the FD, they made entrance to the front door, that's when they found her," said Creter.

Officers say Mary's injuries do not appear to be consistent with falling down the stairs, and they say several items were missing from the home. Police say a neighbor also reported seeing a suspicious car parked in front of another neighbor's garage in a rear alley. That was between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday, around the time the crime might have happened.

"Neighbor said it had funny looking lights and tail lights. That's all the description we have of the car... that car is of interest, we would like to speak to the owner if anyone remembers parking back in the alley," said the police chief.

Ohio BCI investigators are helping with the case. Residents are shocked that something so violent could happen to their 95-year old neighbor.

"Usually she's sitting out in the summer time on her porch reading the paper and we'd speak and she's a very pleasant lady," said neighbor Margie Livingston.

Police say Mary Eick had serious injuries to her head and chest. She was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brewster Police Department.