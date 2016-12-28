Owners of lost camera found on side of the road tracked down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Thanks to the North Olmsted Police Department and Fox 8 News, a camera found by the side of the road will be returned to its rightful owners.

"Somebody had found it by McKenzie Road near 480. It was turned in by an anonymous individual who discovered it on the side of the road," said Chief Jamie Gallagher.

According to Gallagher, the SD card inside the camera contained multiple, meaningful pictures.

"There were various images, movies, as well as pictures of the Christmas season. Typical family things that are irreplaceable," said Gallagher.

So the police department released two images to Fox 8 to help them track down the owners.

A couple of hours later, the chief got a call.

"The owner of the camera contacted our agency. He said the camera was lost yesterday. He believes his wife left it on the rear of the vehicle. She's been a little sidetracked," said Gallagher.

Turns out, the young couple is expecting a baby Wednesday.

The father says once they get home from the hospital, he'll get the camera back.

"It restores your faith in folks that the good samaritan turned it in. And then we are able to go beyond what we normally are expected to do and turn to Fox 8 and have them do the same for us," said Gallagher.

The camera was damaged. However, all the images on the SD card are safe.