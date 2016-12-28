Mark Hamill shares emotional tribute to Carrie Fisher

When news of Carrie Fisher’s death broke on Tuesday, Mark Hamill tweeted simply “no words #Devastated.”

But a few hours later, he released a longer statement that focused on his relationship with his “Star Wars” co-star.

“It’s never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking,” Hamill said in the statement.

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all- whether she liked it or not,” he wrote.

“She was OUR Princess… & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely, independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away,” the statement continued.

Hamill said Fisher played a “crucial role” in his professional and personal life.

“I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years,” he wrote. “Thanks Carrie. I love you.”

