Manager bound at wrists during TJ Maxx robbery

MENTOR, Ohio — Police are searching for the man who bound the wrists of a manager at TJ Maxx, then made off with a bag of money.

It happened at the 7845 Mentor Ave. location Tuesday.

Mentor police say that around 7:30 p.m. the man entered the store and forced a manager into the office. The suspect had a knife and demanded money.

The manager complied, and the suspect left the store with the money in a bag.

The suspect was described as a black male, possibly with green eyes. He was wearing an Ohio State Buckeyes hooded coat and gray sweat pants with dark colored stripes down the sides. He had on a black hooded sweatshirt and a scarf over his face. He also appeared to be wearing white and black gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 440-974-5763. They may be eligible for a reward.