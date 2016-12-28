Federal court: Police can shoot a dog if it moves, barks when officer enters home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A new federal ruling states that a police officer can shoot a dog if it barks or even moves when the officer enters a home.

KDVR reports that the ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth District comes after police in Battle Creek, Michigan, shot two pit bulls while searching a home for drugs back in 2013.

The dogs’ owners filed a lawsuit that said killing their pets violated their fourth amendment rights.

The dog owners claim their pets were only barking when police entered the home.

The court sided with the police officers, saying that killing the dogs was reasonable given the specific circumstances of the raid.

