× Elyria man struggles with officers after leading police on chase

ELYRIA, Ohio– A man wanted for breaking and entering was arrested after leading Elyria officers on a chase early Tuesday morning.

Eric St. Clair, 36, is charged with assault on a police officer, failure to comply, vandalism, possessing criminal tools and resisting arrest.

Elyria police said St. Clair broke into a drive-thru on Oberlin Road at about 3 a.m. His car was spotted on West Avenue near Eighth Street a short time later, but he refused to stop for police.

Officers chased St. Clair for 8 miles while he tried to hit Elyria police cruisers and Lorain County Sheriff’s Office cars, according to the report. The Ohio State Highway Patrol used three sets of stop sticks to end the chase.

St. Clair’s vehicle had four bare rims when hit a patrol car and eventually stopped. Police said he refused to get out, so one officer broke the driver’s side window.

St. Clair continued to struggle with police. The report said an Elyria officer punched the suspect several times in order to put him in handcuffs.

Investigators found the stolen merchandise in his car.

No officers were seriously injured.