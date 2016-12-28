× Cleveland police warn against ‘celebratory gunfire’ on New Year’s Eve

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is issuing a reminder for New Year’s Eve: What goes up, must come down.

Shooting guns to celebrate the beginning of a new year in densely-populated areas like Cleveland can be devastating, police said.

“The intention may be a celebratory shot toward the sky, but the consequences of that moment can be disastrous for a neighbor or someone blocks away,” the division said in a news release on Wednesday.

It is also illegal to discharge a firearm in the city of Cleveland. Officers will be patrolling neighborhoods on New Year’s Eve.