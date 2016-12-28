× Cleveland Browns keeping training camp in Berea

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns will keep their training camp in Berea for the immediate future, the team announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The franchise was “exploring an opportunity” to move camp to Columbus, but decided to stay at its training facility on Lou Groza Boulevard.

“After evaluating all aspects and conversations about potential training camp sites, we have decided to keep training camp in Berea for the immediate future,” Browns VP of Communication Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement on Wednesday.

In February, the Browns and a development group asked the state of Ohio to help pay $5 million for a practice facility near Ohio State University.

“While we greatly appreciate the efforts of and our discussions with representatives from the city of Columbus, Franklin County and Ohio State University, we believe it is best for our football team, our organizational goals and our fans to continue to host training camp in Northeast Ohio,” Baptiste said.

